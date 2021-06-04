Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Sells C$78,500.00 in Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total transaction of C$78,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$372,953.50.

Michael James Schoonderwoerd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$137,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 56,100 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$77,541.42.

On Monday, April 5th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 91,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total transaction of C$139,603.10.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 150,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.46, for a total transaction of C$218,580.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,200 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$69,276.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 180,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$247,500.00.

DML opened at C$1.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.96, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -55.36. Denison Mines Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.40.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.70 price objective on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

