Colliers Securities Comments on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCRB)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DCRB opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCRB. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,180,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,998,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,206,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,536,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation III and changed its name to Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation in August 2020.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.