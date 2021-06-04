Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Issued By SVB Leerink

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zai Lab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.33) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.64). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s FY2021 earnings at ($5.62) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.78).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZLAB. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.37.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $176.24 on Friday. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 101,648 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $17,909,361.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,291,219.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $1,546,150.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,261,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,418 shares of company stock valued at $46,637,183 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Zai Lab by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

