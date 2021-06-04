Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 60,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 461,622 shares.The stock last traded at $5.77 and had previously closed at $5.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,206,000 after acquiring an additional 36,889 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 42,141.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

