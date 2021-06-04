Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Up to $4.46

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $4.64. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 395.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 46,132 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.