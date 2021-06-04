Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $100.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$100.00 and last traded at C$99.34, with a volume of 226159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$99.32.

Several research analysts have commented on CP shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$357.08.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$356.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.351659 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

