State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $10,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $81,371,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,064,000 after buying an additional 618,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,012,000 after buying an additional 231,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,067,000 after purchasing an additional 189,246 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,781 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

MANH stock opened at $134.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.26.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

