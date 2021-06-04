LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,771,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,402 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of LGI Homes worth $563,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.83.

LGIH opened at $171.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $501,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,840,527.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,470 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,342 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

