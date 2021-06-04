American International Group Inc. Has $4.45 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,707,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $169.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $110.29 and a one year high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,652. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

