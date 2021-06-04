American International Group Inc. Purchases 2,525 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Antero Midstream worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.20. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.57.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

