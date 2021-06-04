American International Group Inc. Has $4.76 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 24,980 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 587,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $123.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.02. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $123.82.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

