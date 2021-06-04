Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 13,832 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,093 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $28,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,022,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,938,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,988,000 after buying an additional 384,879 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,436,000 after buying an additional 345,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,781,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABCB shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.77.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

