Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stake Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,756 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Cerner worth $29,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,305,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,898,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,876,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cerner by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after buying an additional 1,059,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,628,000 after buying an additional 886,053 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $80.26 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $84.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.