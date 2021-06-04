Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,728 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $30,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.07.

URI opened at $336.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.58. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.51 and a 12-month high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

