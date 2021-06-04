Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WU. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

In related news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 7,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $178,025.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,965.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,483 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,492 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

