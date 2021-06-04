Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 521 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 1,157.9% in the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in Anthem by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Anthem by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Anthem by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Anthem by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist upped their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.50.

Shares of ANTM opened at $395.64 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $380.73.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

