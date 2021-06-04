Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Assured Guaranty worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,820,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,405 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 381,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,742,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 460,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 652,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 118,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $5,220,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $2,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 188,000 shares of company stock worth $8,468,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.