Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 812 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,904 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,767 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SE shares. Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.17.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $249.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $83.68 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.86. The stock has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a PE ratio of -69.53 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

