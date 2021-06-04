Celadon Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGIP) Short Interest Update

Celadon Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGIP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the April 29th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS CGIP opened at $0.01 on Friday. Celadon Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.
Celadon Group Company Profile
