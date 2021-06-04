Analysts Expect Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) to Announce -$1.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) will announce ($1.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings. Protara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($2.99). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.50) to ($2.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.51).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TARA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TARA opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.65. Protara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 89,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 376,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after buying an additional 80,349 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 26,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

