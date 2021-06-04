$2.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Four analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.96. Dollar General posted earnings of $3.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $9.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $11.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dollar General.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.42.

NYSE DG opened at $206.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.79.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,534,000 after acquiring an additional 78,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 24.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,737,000 after acquiring an additional 627,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,201,000 after acquiring an additional 435,035 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar General (DG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.