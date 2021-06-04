Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $124.01 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,019,446. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

