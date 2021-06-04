Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Position Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 447.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,102 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after acquiring an additional 409,918 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $9,999,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,020,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,043,000 after acquiring an additional 259,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,227,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $34.85 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.47.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

