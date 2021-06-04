Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $47.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

In other news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Insiders sold a total of 769,400 shares of company stock valued at $33,721,466 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

