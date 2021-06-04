Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 421 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total transaction of $7,550,550.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 955,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,918,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $90.03 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.58.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.