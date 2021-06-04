Insider Buying: U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Director Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $154,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William Jennings Kacal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, William Jennings Kacal bought 30,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $316,500.00.

SLCA stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $877.22 million, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,811,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

