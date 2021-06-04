Analysts Set 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target at $181.44

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.44.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,937,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,424,217.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $241,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,566.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,735 shares of company stock worth $39,690,106. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $173.00 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $78.52 and a twelve month high of $203.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.26.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

