RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.34

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.34 and last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 3127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPT. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,317.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,393,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,638,000 after purchasing an additional 535,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RPT Realty by 1,002.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RPT Realty by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 122,764 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RPT Realty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 51,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in RPT Realty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

