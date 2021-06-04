Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.00

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 18131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$3.40 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Trilogy International Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a market cap of C$117.45 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.79.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$220.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Trilogy International Partners Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brad Horwitz bought 119,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$264,307.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,174,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,793,882.23.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

