BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 10,195 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,195 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $146.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.35. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $153.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $388,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,532,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

