Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,597,000 after acquiring an additional 253,474 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,954,000 after purchasing an additional 54,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,959,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after acquiring an additional 38,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.38. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar bought 10,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,585,747.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ira M. Birns purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,062.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,490 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

