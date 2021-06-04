Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 377 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,118 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.3% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $245.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.74. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $182.01 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

