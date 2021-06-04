Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.24 Million Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of H&R Block worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 2,376.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in H&R Block by 122.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $25.96.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

