Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,015 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.7% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after buying an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,281,794,000 after buying an additional 3,637,480 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $123.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.19 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

