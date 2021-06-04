GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 11,443 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,443 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

CARS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 2.37. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.62.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

