Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,579 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Baozun by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Baozun by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Baozun stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12. Baozun Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.07 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

