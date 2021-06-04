I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.68 and last traded at $75.71. Approximately 7,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 458,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMAB shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.84 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

