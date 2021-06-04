NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Price Up 5.6%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 23,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,879,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

NEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 117,300 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 147,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 67,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,996,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 159,619 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

