NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Short Interest Up 23.6% in May

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 367,800 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the April 29th total of 297,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.35. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $54.08.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,870.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,340. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

