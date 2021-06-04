Short Interest in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Rises By 22.1%

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the April 29th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.12.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $298.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.45. Linde has a 1 year low of $197.26 and a 1 year high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 77,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

