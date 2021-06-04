Insider Selling: The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Sells $1,403,800.00 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,403,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Joint stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.83. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.31.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JYNT shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in The Joint by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Joint by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

