Short Interest in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Expands By 24.3%

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the April 29th total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 783,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. Newpark Resources has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $353.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 3.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $141.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newpark Resources will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

