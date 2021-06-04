Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 16.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,132 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $27,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In other news, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $75,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,796,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,387 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.81.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

