State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Lamar Advertising worth $10,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $104.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.49. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $107.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

