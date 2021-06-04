Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,121 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Apartment Income REIT worth $9,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

AIRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion and a PE ratio of 27.94. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $48.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,665 over the last 90 days.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.