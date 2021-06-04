Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $9,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 7,761.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,029,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,145,000 after buying an additional 1,030,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 563.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after buying an additional 1,018,954 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,621,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BERY opened at $68.40 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $70.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BERY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,780. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

