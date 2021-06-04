GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 1,018 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARI opened at $16.00 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 80.75 and a current ratio of 80.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 12,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $195,390.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,300 shares of company stock worth $626,781. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARI shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

