GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 4,168 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,576,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,116,000 after buying an additional 78,271 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,283,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,615,000 after buying an additional 283,238 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,361,000 after buying an additional 384,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,170,000 after buying an additional 240,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,423,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,565,000 after buying an additional 133,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $221.37 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $262.40. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.98.

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.50.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

