GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRBN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the first quarter worth about $761,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 315.4% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 40,341 shares during the period.

Shares of KRBN opened at $33.60 on Friday. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.12.

