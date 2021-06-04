5,125 Shares in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in XPEL by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in XPEL by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $89.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 98.28 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.36.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Wood sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $421,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $701,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,022 shares of company stock valued at $11,570,946. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

